Mick Foley Critical Of SD Live Battle Royal

Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/22/2017 at 01:01 PM

Mick Foley took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the finish of last night’s Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the WWE Title on SmackDown Live.




In case you didn’t watch the match, it concluded with both AJ Styles and Luke Harper being eliminated at the same time. No instant replay was shown. Instead they booked Styles vs. Harper for next week’s show, with the winner going on to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania for the WWE Championship.




    Latest WWE
