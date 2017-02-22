WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  The Rock Explains Why He Called CM Punk
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/22/2017 at 12:30 PM

As previously reported, The Rock decided to give CM Punk a call after the fans started chanting “CM Punk” at him when Monday’s RAW went off the air. It was then reported on Tuesday that WWE had nothing to do with The Rock calling Punk, and they were said to be very upset about the incident. When WWE saw what he was doing, they sent someone to ringside to tell The Rock to take the promo in a different direction. A fan caught wind of the comment and and warned The Rock that they will turn off his mic if he didn’t follow orders. The Rock responded to the fan, “They better not turn off my mic.”

The Rock took to his Twitter account to explain why he did what he did on the show. He tweeted, “I work off instinct, always listen to the people and try to give em something special. Huge positive feedback from @WWE Universe. Fun night”




