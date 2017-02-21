WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE SD Live results for 2/21/17
02/21/2017

- Daniel Bryan came out for a promo to kick off the show. Bryan said Wrestlemania is about twists and turns. He brought out Naomi who was wearing a knee brace. Bryan revealed that Naomi won't be able to defend her Women's title in 30 days and asked her to relinquish the title. Naomi thanked her fans and emotionally gave up the title to Bryan. Alexa Bliss came out and mocked Naomi. Bliss wanted the title back but Bryan said he wasn't going to hand her the title. Bryan made Alexa vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant title.

- Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant Women's Title. When the referee was down, Alexa hit Becky in the throat and rolled up Becky to score the pinfall and the title. Mickie came down and got in a brief brawl with Becky before Mickie retreated.

- American Alpha vs. Breezango. Breezango attacked AA before the match started. AA made a comeback and won the match. After the match, the Usos came through the crowd and cut a promo on AA.

- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Nikki went right after Natalya with a spear. Nikki used a kendo stick on Natalya. The two fought in the crowd and Nikki did a roundhouse kick from the barricade. The fight ended up going into the backstage area and Nikki got knocked into Maryse. Nikki threw Natalya into a mirror. Back at ringside, Nikki had Natalya in the fearless lock until it was broken up by Maryse. Maryse hit Nikki several times with a pipe until The Miz restrained his wife. Natalya took advantage and scored the pinfall victory on Nikki.

- The main event was the 10-man battle royal to determine the #1 contender for Bray Wyatt's WWE Title at Wrestlemania. Mojo Rawley was the first one eliminated. Kalisto was eliminated by Dolph Ziggler. Apollo Crews eliminated Ziggler. Ziggler used a chair on Kalisto which caused Crews to be distracted. Due to the distraction, Corbin was able to eliminate Crews. The Miz was mocking Daniel Bryan and ended up being eliminated by John Cena. Corbin was eliminated by Ambrose. Corbin dropped Ambrose with End of Days on the outside. Miz came back in the ring and tossed out Cena. Ambrose was then officially eliminated by Harper. AJ and Harper ended up both going out at the same time and the match was ruled a draw by Daniel Bryan. The #1 contender will be determined next week.







