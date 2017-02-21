The Latest Regarding RAW Women's Title Plans

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/21/2017 at 05:27 PM

WWE originally had plans for Bayley to capture the RAW Women’s Championship from Charlotte for the first time at WrestleMania 33. Bayley would then defend the title in front of her hometown of San Jose, California at the April 30th WWE Payback event, according to Dave Meltzer.

Those plans were obviously changed, as Bayley ended up capturing the championship title last week on RAW. The new plan for WrestleMania will now see the RAW Women’s Championship be defended in a Fatal 4-Way involving Bayley, Charlotte, Nia Jax and Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks has been rumored to turn heel and work a program with Bayley for the championship at SummerSlam. Those plans may have changed as well. We will keep you updated if anything new develops.

