WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Participants for tonight's battle royal revealed
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/21/2017 at 04:32 PM

WWE has announced the following names for tonight's Battle Royal which will determine a new #1 contender for Bray Wyatt's WWE Title:

-John Cena

-Dean Ambrose

-AJ Styles

-The Miz

-Luke Harper

-Baron Corbin

-Dolph Ziggler

-Mojo Rawley

-Apollo Crews

-Kalisto







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE SD Live results for 2/21/17
  • The Latest Regarding RAW Women's Title Plans
  • Participants for tonight's battle royal revealed
  • How WWE reacted to Rock calling Punk
  • Nakamura wants match with AJ at WM 33
  • DDP Comments On HOF Induction
  • RAW Notes: Lesnar's Segment And More
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]