How WWE reacted to Rock calling Punk

Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/21/2017 at 01:31 PM

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, The Rock calling CM Punk was not something that was planned out in advance. It was merely a spur of the moment reaction by Rock when the fans started chanting Punk's name. Rock did mention during his segment that he anticipated the chants because of AJ Lee's role in the Paige film. Also, there were Punk chants earlier in the night when Stephanie McMahon did her segment with Bayley.

According to several sources in WWE, management did not appear to be happy and there was an attempt to send someone to ringside and instruct Rock go in a different direction. At one point, a fan yelled out that Rock's mic was going to get cut and Rock responded with, "They better not turn off my mic!"

In case you missed here, he is a short clip from when Rock called up Punk.










