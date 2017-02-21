WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Nakamura wants match with AJ at WM 33
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/21/2017 at 01:12 PM

During an interview with Yahoo Japan, Nakamura talked about his first year in WWE and if he'll be part of this year's Wrestlemania:

"If the (Wrestlemania) opportunity presented itself, I want to do it. AJ doesn't have an opponent yet, I'd like to fill that spot. I've achieved a lot this year, but there's much more to do. I want to make more strides over the next year and show my true ability."

Thanks to Chris Charlton for the translation.









Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • The Latest Regarding RAW Women's Title Plans
  • Participants for tonight's battle royal revealed
  • How WWE reacted to Rock calling Punk
  • Nakamura wants match with AJ at WM 33
  • DDP Comments On HOF Induction
  • RAW Notes: Lesnar's Segment And More
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
  • Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]