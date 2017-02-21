WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > DDP Comments On HOF Induction
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/21/2017 at 12:02 PM

DDP spoke with Rolling Stone about his WWE Hall of Fame induction, here are the highlights…

When Did He Get The News?: We were filming Positively Living, the Diamond Dallas Page three-DVD set. I’m a Jersey boy, so I was on the Jersey Shore in my hometown, and it was the end of the day and we were filming one more thing. They handed me the phone and said, “Boss wants to talk to you.” It’s HHH. I called him a couple weeks earlier and he hadn’t gotten back to me yet, so I thought this was that return call. So we’re talking about casual stuff, and then I start to hear him talk about my career and where I’ve been and how I got here, and then it hits me – is this that call? I’m not a guy who has trouble talking, but I couldn’t talk. Tears are running down the sides of my cheeks and I just said, “Bro, I love you man.

On His Emotional Reaction to the News: Still choked up. You can hear it in my voice. I don’t know if you watch Stranger Things, but in that third episode, you got a chill through your whole body. It wasn’t goose bumps. You couldn’t control that. Bottom line is, work ethic equals dreams, and I am walking proof that that’s a fact. They had you give them an inscription for inside your ring. I wrote, “Work ethic = dreams!”

Does He Feel His Induction Helps Legitimize WCW’s Legacy?: I think absolutely. Nature Boy [Ric Flair]’s been in every federation, so the Four Horsemen going in I thought was the beginning of that. But then when Stinger went in, I thought OK, this is huge. And now that I’m in, wow. And Rock ‘n’ Roll Express too. People don’t realize how over they really were. They were like the Beatles man, and they’re out there wrestling the Road Warriors. Before the Midnight Rockers, they were the guys. It’s just gonna be a great night for all of us, and more than anything the fans.

Who is he most looking forward to being there for the induction, and who do you most wish could be there that isn’t with us?: My ex-wife, Kimberly, who went on this whole ride with me, her and her husband are coming in. My wife and I went to their wedding, and they went to our wedding. I don’t know many people who do that, but we do, so I’m really happy she’s gonna be there. My daughters are gonna be there. And without Jake, there’s no three-time World Champion and Hall of Famer. Same thing with Scott. Scott was very pivotal in my career, and mine with his. And the guy who isn’t there is the guy who would be inducting me, which is Dusty Rhodes. I always tell everybody: Without Dusty Rhodes, there is no Diamond Dallas Page. Being inducted, in our business, is just as important as the NFL’s Hall of Fame. I can’t tell you how many times I hit that mat, especially that first year, where I said to myself, “Man, this fake stuff hurts like hell. Do I really want to do this?” And every time I would come back, “Yeah, I wanna do this.”







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • The Latest Regarding RAW Women's Title Plans
  • Participants for tonight's battle royal revealed
  • How WWE reacted to Rock calling Punk
  • Nakamura wants match with AJ at WM 33
  • DDP Comments On HOF Induction
  • RAW Notes: Lesnar's Segment And More
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
  • Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]