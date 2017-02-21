WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/21/2017 at 02:42 AM

Before RAW went on the air, The Rock came out and cut a promo for the fans in the arena about the Paige film project. The Rock then did the routine where he "forgot" his catchphrase until he remembered his which he called the most electrifying. This led to Vince McMahon coming out and yelling "you're fired!" to Rock before leaving.

During the segment, Rock also referenced John Cena by stating, "John Cena is in the movie. I'm kidding, we want a good movie!"







RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
  • Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW
  • Hosts Of WrestleMania Revealed
  • Rift's RAW coverage on-location in LA
  • Bets Already Being Placed For WM 33
  • DDP Announced For WWE HOF
  • More Regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win
  • The Rock comments on tonight's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]