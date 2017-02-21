WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/21/2017 at 01:47 AM

After Monday’s RAW went off the air at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, The Rock came out to film for the upcoming Paige biopic, Fighting With My Family, which follows the life of WWE Superstar Paige.

While speaking to the fans in attendance, a “CM Punk” chant broke out. The Rock’s reaction to the chants is hilarious as he actually gets on his cell phone and CALLS CM Punk. Punk doesn’t answer the the call, so The Rock leaves a voicemail. You can check out footage of the incident below:







After the failed attempt to get Punk on the phone, The Rock tried to Facetime the former WWE Superstar. While the chants were going on The Rock received a missed call from Punk.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ








Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
  • Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW
  • Hosts Of WrestleMania Revealed
  • Rift's RAW coverage on-location in LA
  • Bets Already Being Placed For WM 33
  • DDP Announced For WWE HOF
  • More Regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win
  • The Rock comments on tonight's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]