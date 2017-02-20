Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW

For the WWE Universe who's attending TONIGHT'S RAW at the Staples Center here in LA.. When RAW goes off the air, that's when the next level of fun begins. You're all gonna be in the movie.. energy thru the roof. At 445pm today before RAW goes LIVE.. the music hits, the bass drops, backs crack, livers quiver and I'll smell like a primate. Tonight'll be fun. Can't wait. See you in a few hours. #RAW #LA #StaplesCenter #FightingWithMyFamily #ChampionshipMatch

