WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Bets Already Being Placed For WM 33
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/20/2017 at 02:44 PM

With WrestleMania 33 around the corner, several fans have already started placing bets on the event, even with very few matches confimed for the show. Here are the favorites for this year’s WrestleMania event listed from favorite to biggest underdog, courtesy of BetWrestling:

WWE Champion by end of Wrestlemania 33
Randy Orton 3/10
Bray Wyatt 13/8
Luke Harper 6/1
John Cena 7/1
AJ Styles 10/1
Baron Corbin 16/1
Dean Ambrose 22/1
The Miz 25/1
Dolph Ziggler 50/1

WWE Universal Champion by end of Wrestlemania 33
Brock Lesnar 1/10
Goldberg 6/4
Randy Orton 4/1
Kevin Owens 9/2
Chris Jericho 6/1
Finn Balor 6/1
Roman Reigns 7/1
Braun Strowman 10/1
Triple H 14/1
Seth Rollins 14/1
Undertaker 25/1
Sami Zayn 25/1
Cesaro 33/1
Rusev 40/1
The Rock 50/1
Kofi Kingston 50/1
Sheamus 66/1
Big Cass 66/1
Big Show 80/1

WWE United States Champion by by end of show
Kevin Owens 1/2
Chris Jericho 1/1(evens)
Sami Zayn 4/1
Samoa Joe 5/1
Finn Balor 14/1
Roman Reigns 14/1
Seth Rollins 16/1
Braun Strowman 16/1
Rusev 33/1
Hulk Hogan 100/1

WWE Intercontinental Champion by end of show
Baron Corbin 7/4
Dean Ambrose 10/11
Dolph Ziggler 4/1
The Miz 4/1
Apollo Crews 5/1
AJ Styles 7/1
John Cena 10/1
Chad Gable 16/1
Luke Harper 16/1
Jason Jordan 16/1
Mojo Rawley 20/1
Kalisto 20/1

WWE Raw Women’s Champion by end of show
Bayley 1/2
Charlotte 10/11
Nia Jax 7/2
Sasha Banks 7/2
Paige 10/1
Emma 12/1
Dana Brooke 16/1
Alicia Fox 20/1
Summer Rae 33/1

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion by end of show
Naomi 4/7
Becky Lynch 5/4
Alexa Bliss 2/1
Mickie James 9/2
Carmella 7/1
Natalya 8/1
Eva Marie 10/1
Nikki Bella 12/1
Tamina 20/1
Maryse 20/1

Number of Titles to Change Hands at Wrestlemania 33
0-1 Title Changes 16/1
2-3 Title Changes 5/2
4-5 Title Changes 6/4
6-7 Title Changes 1/1(evens)
8-9 Title Changes 10/1

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman 5/6
Big Cass 7/2
Samoa Joe 7/2
Kurt Angle 6/1
Seth Rollins 6/1
Sami Zayn 6/1
Dolph Ziggler 8/1
Baron Corbin 8/1
Rusev 10/1
Cesaro 12/1
Bobby Roode 12/1
Kane 12/1
Mark Henry 14/1
AJ Styles 14/1
Apollo Crews 16/1
Shinsuke Nakamura 16/1
Karl Anderson 16/1
Big E 16/1
Finn Balor 16/1
The Miz 16/1
Austin Aries 18/1
Heath Slater 18/1
Roman Reigns 18/1
Hideo Itami 20/1
The Rock 20/1
Big Show 20/1
Kalisto 20/1
Luke Harper 20/1
John Cena 20/1
Kofi Kingston 20/1
Sheamus 20/1
Luke Gallows 20/1
Dean Ambrose 25/1
Tye Dillenger 25/1
Kevin Owens 25/1
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin 25/1
Randy Orton 25/1
Shawn Michaels 25/1
Chris Jericho 33/1
Hulk Hogan 33/1
Xavier Woods 33/1
Conor McGregor 33/1
Zack Ryder 33/1
Charlotte 50/1
Neville 50/1
Tyler Breeze 50/1
Bo Dallas 50/1
Triple H 50/1
Jimmy Uso 50/1
Titus O’Neil 50/1
Jey Uso 50/1
Jack Swagger 50/1
Ronda Rousey 50/1
R-Truth 66/1
The Undertaker 66/1
Darren Young 66/1
Goldust 66/1
Curtis Axel 66/1
Brock Lesnar 66/1
CM Punk 100/1
Batista 100/1

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
  • Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW
  • Hosts Of WrestleMania Revealed
  • Rift's RAW coverage on-location in LA
  • Bets Already Being Placed For WM 33
  • DDP Announced For WWE HOF
  • More Regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win
  • The Rock comments on tonight's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]