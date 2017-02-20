WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  More Regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/20/2017 at 10:34 AM

As seen at the Royal Rumble event last month, John Cena defeated AJ Styles to capture the WWE Title. The belief is WWE did this so that Cena would tie Ric Flair’s title record, however that’s not the only reason he captured the WWE Championship.

We have been told that there has always had plans for Bray Wyatt to win the championship heading into this year’s WrestleMania event. WWE officials felt that a victory over Cena on a pay-per-view for the Title would better solidify Wyatt as a champion than a victory over Styles.

As previously noted, Sean Waltman revealed on his podcast that it was actually John Cena’s idea to put over Bray two times in a row.

“I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night. But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor.”

Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton are expected to be the main focus point on the SmackDown brand heading into this year’s WrestleMania event. Many feel Bray is finally getting the push he deserves.

