WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > The Rock comments on tonight's RAW
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/20/2017 at 10:01 AM

The Rock mentioned on Instagram that his production team for the movie “Fighting With My Family” will be in attendance at tonight's RAW in Los Angeles. Here is what he wrote:

"Very cool to watch our amazing/bad ass @florencepugh embody the role of real life WWE Superstar Paige. We shot some great scenes together today that reflected my real life pivotal conversations I had with Paige. Very interesting to relive and shoot those moments. I appreciate our entire crew and actors working tirelessly on a Sunday. THANK YOU! The 6'7 stud standing with us, is our director/writer @stephenmerchant. Brilliant filmmaker and loved worldwide. I still think he's an asshole. We're bringing our production to rock the Staples Center tomorrow night for RAW."




I will be at the show tonight and stay tuned for updates here on NoDQ.com and NoDQ's social media network.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • CM Punk Responds To Rock's Call
  • Vince Appears Before RAW With The Rock
  • The Rock Calls CM Punk After RAW Ends
  • Update On The Rock And Tonight's RAW
  • Hosts Of WrestleMania Revealed
  • Rift's RAW coverage on-location in LA
  • Bets Already Being Placed For WM 33
  • DDP Announced For WWE HOF
  • More Regarding Bray Wyatt's WWE Title Win
  • The Rock comments on tonight's RAW
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]