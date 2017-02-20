The Rock comments on tonight's RAW

Very cool to watch our amazing/bad ass @florencepugh embody the role of real life WWE Superstar Paige. We shot some great scenes together today that reflected my real life pivotal conversations I had with Paige. Very interesting to relive and shoot those moments. I appreciate our entire crew and actors working tirelessly on a Sunday. THANK YOU! The 6'7 stud standing with us, is our director/writer @stephenmerchant. Brilliant filmmaker and loved worldwide. I still think he's an asshole. We're bringing our production to rock the Staples Center tomorrow night for RAW. #OnSet #ClockinThoseLongSundayHours #FightingWithMyFamily

