  NoDQ.com > WWE > Tamina Returns To In-Ring Action
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/19/2017 at 09:52 AM

Tamina returned to action at Saturday’s WWE Live Event in Edmonton, Canada. She teamed with Natalya and defeated the team of Alexa Bliss & Carmella. Here is footage from the event:




As previously noted, Tamina has been out of action since last April after having knee surgery to repair torn ligaments.

