Updated WWE PPV Dates/Locations

Here is the updated list of WWE pay-per-view dates and locations for 2017 and 2018:

Fastlane: March 5, 2017
Location: Milwaukee, WI
Brand: Raw

WrestleMania 33: April 2, 2017
Location: Orlando, FL
Brand: Raw/Smackdown

Payback: April 30, 2017
Location: n/a
Brand: n/a (likely Raw)

Backlash: May 21, 2017
Location: n/a
Brand: n/a (likely Smackdown)

Extreme Rules: June 4, 2017
Location: n/a
Brand: n/a (likely Raw)

Money in the Bank: June 18, 2017
Location: St. Louis, MO
Brand: Smackdown

SummerSlam: August 20, 2017
Location: Brooklyn, NY
Brand: Raw/Smackdown

Survivor Series: November 19, 2017
Location: Houston, TX
Brand: Raw/Smackdown

Royal Rumble: January 28, 2018
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Brand: Raw/Smackdown

WrestleMania 34: April 8, 2018
Location: New Orleans, LA
Brand: Raw/Smackdown

