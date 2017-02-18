What Goldberg Originally Wanted His Name To Be

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/18/2017

While appearing on The Tomorrow Show, former WWE & WCW wrestler Sean Waltman talked about Goldberg and revealed that at one point Goldberg wanted to use the ring name “The Hybrid” when debuting in WCW.

“Goldberg first started, he come up to Scott…But he ran this idea by us about a name for himself, and he’s like, ‘what do you think of The Hybrid? I want to call myself The Hybrid.’ And we’re like, ‘ehhh, The Hybrid, it’s kinda, eh, you know.’ And he’s like, ‘why don’t you just use your name?’ And he goes, ‘my name’s Goldberg, that’s not cool.’ And he goes, ‘it is cool if you make it cool. If you’re cool, Goldberg’s cool.’ Sure enough.”









