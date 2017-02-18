WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Wrestling legend Ivan Koloff passes away
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/18/2017 at 10:16 AM

Wrestling legend "The Russian Bear" Ivan Koloff (real name Oreal Perras) has passed away at the age of 74. Koloff had been battling liver disease in recent years. Last week, his daughter said he was close to having liver failure.

Koloff is best known for ending Bruno Sammartino's nearly eight-year reign as WWWF champion in 1971.



Our condolences go out to Koloff's family and friends. Several wrestlers including Tommy Dreamer have already given condolences online.










