Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/18/2017 at 12:10 AM

- Finn Balor, who has recently been out of action due to an injured shoulder, is now scheduled for the house show in Buffalo, New York on March 10th at the KeyBank Center. He’s also being advertised for the events in Toronto, Ontario on March 11th and White Plains, New York on March 26th.

In addition to those live events, Balor is being advertised for the upcoming WWE European tour in May.

- In an update on Nicole Bass, ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that Bass was removed from life support and officially died today at a New York hospital around 8:40 PM. It's being said that Bass' girlfriend wrote the Facebook post despite Bass still being technically alive because of the fact that Bass was already brain dead.

Our condolences go out to her family and friends.

  Big Update On Balor's Return; Death Of Nicole Bass
