  NoDQ.com > WWE > Why Naomi Won Women's Title; Victoria Speculation
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/17/2017 at 11:48 AM

- As seen at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, Naomi defeated Alexa Bliss to capture the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. It’s being said that the reason WWE had Naomi win the Championship is so that she can go into WrestleMania 33 as champion because she’s from Orlando and that’s where the event is being held.

In regards to Naomi’s match at WrestleMania, we heard a few weeks back that the SmackDown Women’s Title wasn’t going to be defended on the card. The original plan at that time would see the SmackDown Women’s match be a multi-persons match, presumably a tag-match. However, those plans could have changed between now and then.

- In addition to Kelly Kelly, former WWE Diva Victoria is another name is that is being rumored for an appearance at WrestleMania. As previously reported, WWE has reached out to several past female stars about being part of WrestleMania weekend. Several people have noted that Victoria posted this video on SnapChat:




