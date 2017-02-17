WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > George Steele Reportedly Dies; Nicole Bass Update
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/17/2017 at 10:42 AM

- According to wrestling talent agent Eric Simms, former WWE legend George "The Animal" Steel has passed away. Steele had been dealing with serious health issues in recent months. Here is what Simms recently tweeted:




Simms later sent out this tweet:




Hulk Hogan sent out the following condolences:




- Despite widespread headlines that Nicole Bass has passed away, ProWrestlingSheet.com reports that Bass is actually still technically alive but brain dead and will be taken off life support today. According to Dave Meltzer, Bass suffered a major stroke earlier in the week and never recovered.







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Why Naomi Won Women's Title; Victoria Speculation
  • WWE confirms death of George Steele
  • George Steele Reportedly Dies; Nicole Bass Update
  • Lance Storm shares his thoughts on Nicole Bass
  • Nicole Bass' girlfriend issues statement
  • Possible WrestleMania Plans For Baron Corbin
  • News On Cena Putting Over Wyatt
  • Eva Marie Comments On Her Critics
  • News On The Orton/Wyatt Storyline
  • Paige/Del Rio Wedding; Cena Missing MITB?
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]