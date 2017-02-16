WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Lance Storm shares his thoughts on Nicole Bass
02/16/2017

With news coming out that former WWE and ECW star Nicole Bass passed away, Lance Storm wrote the following message about her:

I learned tonight that Nicole Bass has passed away, and this news makes me sadder than I expected. I didn't know her well, but we did worked together in ECW. She was the only person in my career who could truly ribbed me. She was very open in her opinion that I had a very beautiful body and she would often try to, as the song says, hold it against her. She knew this made me uncomfortable, which is why it worked as a rib. She didn't do this to be mean, because she was not a mean person, it was a light hearted rib, nothing more, which is why I always sold the rib but never got angry with her. She was a strange and I think very troubled woman, but she was always very kind and she had a good heart. I had not seen or spoken with her since we worked together in ECW (likely 18+ years) which is why I'm surprised at how sad this news makes me. I fear she was likely often unhappy, because of the way other's saw and treated her. She was an incredibly large woman, and I think because of that was often treated like a freak. While her size was definitely freakish, she was anything but. She was a very kind, very sweet woman, who I'm glad I got to know.

Rest in Peace Nicole







