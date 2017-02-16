WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > News On Cena Putting Over Wyatt
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/16/2017 at 01:39 PM

As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, Bray Wyatt pinned John Cena to retain his WWE Title for the second time on a row. Sean Waltman, who was backstage at SmackDown this past week in Anaheim, California, revealed on his recent podcast episode that it was actually Cena’s idea to put Wyatt over at Tuesday’s event.

“I’m not sure what the finish was supposed to be for the match last night. But I know this for a fact, that John Cena insisted on putting Bray Wyatt over again last night, insisted on it. That’s not just a rumor.”

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Possible WrestleMania Plans For Baron Corbin
  • News On Cena Putting Over Wyatt
  • Eva Marie Comments On Her Critics
  • News On The Orton/Wyatt Storyline
  • Paige/Del Rio Wedding; Cena Missing MITB?
  • Angle's WWE Status; JR On Wyatt Victory
  • Lana's Character Inspired By Popular TV Show
  • Strowman Yelled At Backstage By Vince
  • Naomi Actually Injured? Vader's Ominous Message
  • Huge match set for next week's Smackdown Live
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Fastlane 2017 on March 5th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]