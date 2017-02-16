News On The Orton/Wyatt Storyline

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/16/2017 at 11:33 AM

As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, Randy Orton forfeited his WWE Title match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33 this year. Daniel Bryan would later announced on Talking Smack that there will be a Battle Royal to determine a new #1 contender for the WWE Title next week’s episode of SmackDown.

The belief is WWE did this angle was to help fill storyline for the next month and Orton is still in the plans for the WWE Title match against Bray at WrestleMania. WWE officials have also been considering making the match at WrestleMania a Wyatt Family Triple Threat for WWE Title.

Speaking of WrestleMania, AJ Styles being included in next week’s #1 Contender Battle Royal will be part of the build for his match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania.

