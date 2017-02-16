WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Paige/Del Rio Wedding; Cena Missing MITB?
02/16/2017

- As previously reported, Paige and El Patron got engaged after Paige proposed in the middle of the ring at WWC Aniversario 43 in Puerto Rico.

In an update to their wedding date, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the Alberto Del Rio and Paige wedding is tentatively scheduled for May of this year.

- As previously reported, John Cena is expected to take time off after WrestleMania this year to do more outside WWE projects.

Cena is not included in any of the advertising for the SmackDown events the week after WrestleMania. It’s also worth noting that he’s not on the Money in the Bank advertising either, which is a SmackDown only event on June 18th in St. Louis.

    Latest WWE
