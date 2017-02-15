WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Angle's WWE Status; JR On Wyatt Victory
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/15/2017 at 11:46 PM

- Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that the current plan right now is for Kurt Angle to wrestle in WWE on a very limited basis if he can pass a physical. According to Jim Ross, the feeling is that Angle will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by John Cena but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

- Speaking of Jim Ross, JR wrote the following about Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title:

“Bray Wyatt winning the WWE Title was strategic for sure. Wyatt is a significant, character baby face in the making IMO and the fans at the live events in the arenas seem to agree. The entertaining and memorable Fire Fly entrance is pure ‘face and let’s not forget that Wyatt’s grandfather, Blackjack Mulligan was one of the great character ‘faces of all time as was Bray’s mentor Dusty Rhodes. Bray has worked hard on his in ring game, promos and his physique and conditioning which is admirable. He hasn’t been afraid to try new material and he doesn’t have the same match every outing on TV as many of his peers often times do. Bray Wyatt is a timeless talent who would be a star in any era that I have been a part of the past 40 years.”

Click here for the full blog.

