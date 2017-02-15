WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Naomi Actually Injured? Vader's Ominous Message
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/15/2017 at 09:59 AM

- As seen on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, Naomi announced that she suffered an injury in her match against Alexa Bliss at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber event.

For those that are wondering, the injury is legitimate and not part of a storyline. Naomi noted on SmackDown that she didn’t notice the injury until she had returned to her room later that night. The injury is believed to be minor, so they decided to do an angle to set up a rematch between Bliss vs. Naomi for next week, however the match wasn’t exactly confirmed.

We will keep you updated if we hear anything else regarding her status.

- Former WWE and WCW star Vader posted the following on Twitter which has gotten fans concerned about his well-being:




