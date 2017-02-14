WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Huge match set for next week's Smackdown Live
02/14/2017

On this week's Smackdown, Randy Orton said he was refusing to face Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania. As a result of this, Daniel Bryan announced on Talking Smack that there will be a battle royal next week to determine a new #1 contender for the WWE Title at Wrestlemania.




In addition to this, Nikki Bella will be facing Natalya in a falls count anywhere match.







