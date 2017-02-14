WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  WWE Smackdown Live results for 2/14/17
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/14/2017 at 07:49 PM

- A recap video was shown of Elimination Chamber and new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt came out for a promo. Crowd chanted "you deserve it!" at Wyatt. Wyatt held up the title and said he has the world damn world in his hands. Wyatt said it's the "era of Wyatt" and John Cena came out. Cena said Wyatt brainwashed the people supporting him. Cena said he wants his rematch now and AJ Styles came out. AJ said that Cena isn't getting his rematch before he (AJ) does. AJ said he wants his one-on-one rematch now which led to Daniel Bryan coming out. Bryan said WWE advertised a title match so it will be Wyatt vs. AJ vs. Cena for the title tonight.

- Backstage, Dean Ambrose was looking for Baron Corbin.

- American Alpha vs. Ascension. AA won with the grand amplitude finisher. After the match, The Usos cut a promo towards AA on the titantron.

- Backstage, James Ellsworth and Carmella were chatting when Dean Ambrose showed up. Ambrose said Carmella was using Ellsworth. Carmella told Ellsworth to stand up for her. Daniel Bryan came over and made Ambrose vs. Ellsworth for tonight.

- Baron Corbin attacked Dean Ambrose before Ambrose's match with James Ellsworth could start. Ambrose fought back and the two brawled by the entrance. Corbin slammed Ambrose onto a table with electrical lighting and pyro went off.

- Baron Corbin cut a promo and blamed Dean Ambrose for not being the WWE Champion.

- Backstage, Nikki Bella and Natalya got into another brawl. Daniel Bryan made a falls count anywhere match for next week.

- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a rematch from Elimination Chamber. Mickie faked an injury to trick Becky and score a pinfall victory.

- Naomi did an in-ring promo with Renee Young about her Women's Title victory. Alexa Bliss came out said that she wanted her rematch on next week's show.

- Bray Wyatt vs. AJ Styles vs. John Cena for the WWE Title. Luke Harper attacked Wyatt at ringside before the match could get started. After Harper left, the match went on and Wyatt got into the mix with Cena and AJ. At one point, AJ jumped off the barricade onto Wyatt through the announce table. Wyatt came back and pinned John Cena with Sister Abigail. After the match, Randy Orton came out to confront Wyatt. Orton said he refuses to face Wyatt at Wrestlemania and pledged his alliance to Wyatt. The two posed together as the show ended.







