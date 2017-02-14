WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Why Emmalina Was Dropped; Swann Update
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/14/2017 at 06:18 PM

- According to ProWrestlingSheet.com, the Emmalina gimmick was dropped because WWE producers felt that Emma couldn't perform the character the way they wanted it done. The character was reportedly intended to resemble what Sable and The Kat were doing during the Attitude Era and Emma was apparently not committed enough to the role. It's possible that the gimmick will be used for another female wrestler at some point.

- Rich Swann was originally scheduled to receive a WWE Crusierweight title match against Neville, however those plans have been nixed.

It’s being said that the reason Swann isn’t receiving a title match now has to do with WWE being forced to change their plans when he suffered a foot injury back during the January 30th episode of RAW during the altercation with Neville.

Swann has since then been cleared to complete and actually returned to action this past Saturday at a WWE Live Event. WWE is now doing a program between Neville and Jack Gallagher for the Cruiserweight Championship. After the Neville/Gallagher program, Neville is rumored to feud with Austin Aries for the title at WrestleMania.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Huge match set for next week's Smackdown Live
  • WWE Smackdown Live results for 2/14/17
  • Report: Lesnar's MMA Career Over
  • Why Emmalina Was Dropped; Swann Update
  • WWE RAW viewership for 2/13/17
  • Rental Car Of Slater/Ascension Broken Into
  • Cena Taking More Time Off; Wyatt Reacts To Win
  • Y2J Storyline Update; Linda McMahon Confirmed
  • Kelly Kelly Backstage At RAW
  • WWE RAW results for 2/13/17
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]