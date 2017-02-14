WWE RAW viewership for 2/13/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/14/2017 at 04:15 PM

The February 13th 2017 edition of RAW did 3.087 million viewers overall. This is down from last week's 3.115 million viewers. This show was built around Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens' Festival of Friendship segment and Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Women's Title.

Below is the hourly breakdown:

8PM: 3.199 million viewers
9PM: 3.153 million viewers
10PM: 2.909 million viewers

Thanks to ShowBuzzDaily.com for the numbers.







    Latest WWE
