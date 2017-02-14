WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Cena Taking More Time Off; Wyatt Reacts To Win
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/14/2017 at 01:27 PM

- John Cena is expected to take more time away from WWE, according to Dave Meltzer.

It’s being said that after WrestleMania 33, Cena will be taking time off to film the upcoming film, The Pact, which is scheduled to release next year on April 20th.

As previously reported, the plan right now is for Cena to team with Nikki Bella to face The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania.

- Following his win at Elimination Chamber, new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt did an interview with ESPN.com and here are some highlights...

Winning the WWE Title:

"This is something that cements my legacy. This is something that I've accomplished -- but I want to accomplish more. WrestleMania is right here."

The win being an "up-yours" to the authority:

"To me it was an up-yours to the authority, because when I walked into this, I don't think anyone ever looked at me and said, 'One day you're going to be WWE champion'. I've seen so many come and go over the years, and so many that look the part and thought they were something special and they just weren't. And someone like me, I had to cut my teeth for years just to be recognized. No one looked at my direction. I had to grab them by the throat and make them look me in the eyes and say, 'Look at me.' This is a huge accomplishment for me, because no one else expected it but I always did."

Staying busy and his future, not revealing his title celebration plans:

"I really don't get to enjoy it. After I'm done here, I have to race to get to the next town. That's what I do. That's who I am. I'm a nomad. I kept traveling and I kept working and scrapping to get by all these years, and finally I get this moment, but I'm 29 and I have so much work left to do. Tomorrow is no different. Well, the only thing that will be different is that I'll be recognized as the champion I already knew I was."

Click here for the full interview.

