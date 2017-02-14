WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Y2J Storyline Update; Linda McMahon Confirmed
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/14/2017 at 12:48 PM

- As seen on Monday’s episode of RAW, Kevin Owens turned on his best friend Chris Jericho and attacked him. Jericho ended up being taking to a local hospital as a result of the brutal attack.

WWE posted an update on Jericho’s status noting that he has suffered severe lacerations and contusions. The story states that he was taken to a medical facility after RAW.

“Chris Jericho was taken to a local medical facility to be evaluated for cervical pain and possible injuries caused by the powerbomb on the apron by Kevin Owens. Jericho also appears to have suffered several lacerations and contusions.

After the United States Champion presented his best friend with gifts during a “Festival of Friendship,” Jericho told Owens how much he appreciated their bond in a heartfelt speech. In return, the WWE Universal Champion presented his supposed best friend with a gift of his own, The List of KO, before viciously assaulting him. The beatdown ended with a powerbomb onto the side of the ring, a move which has injured Superstars in the past, and Owens throwing Jericho into an LED screen.

Check back with WWE.com for further updates on Jericho’s condition.”

- The Associated Press reports that Linda McMahon has been confirmed by the Senate as the head of Donald Trump’s Small Business Administration.

The vote was 81-19 in favor of McMahon, and both Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, the two Democrats who defeated McMahon in her two Senate campaigns, voted for the former WWE CEO.

