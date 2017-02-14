WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Kelly Kelly Backstage At RAW
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/14/2017 at 10:21 AM

WWE spoke with former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly, who was backstage at Monday’s RAW in Las Vegas.

While speaking to the interviewer she teased the possibility of having another run with the company. When she was asked about possibly appearing in Orlando during WrestleMania weekend, she said that she would be signing at Axxess and there could be more.



