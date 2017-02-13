WWE RAW results for 2/13/17

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


02/13/2017

- RAW opened with an In Memory graphic for Chavo Guerrero Sr.

- Stephanie McMahon came out for a promo. Stephanie gave Mick Foley the week off and said she is running the show. Roman Reigns came out and wanted Strowman. Stephanie said Strowman already has a match with Mark Henry. Anderson and Gallows came out and suggested a handicapped match with Reigns which Stephanie agreed to.

- Roman Reigns vs. Anderson and Gallows. Anderson and Gallows got themselves DQ'd by double teaming Reigns. Reigns made a comeback and Anderson/Gallows took off.

- Kofi Kingston vs. Bo Dallas. New Day talked more about ice cream before the match. Bo Dallas ripped up the "ice cream blueprint" folder. Kofi won with the SOS. New Day fed Booty-O's to a laid-out Bo after the match.

- Jack Gallagher vs. Noam Dar. Gallagher picked up the win with his running dropkick.

- Triple H and Samoa Joe were shown arriving at the building.

- Emmalina came out and said people would be seeing the transformation from Emmalina to Emma. That was the segment.

- Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena for the WWE Title was announced for Smackdown Live.

- Braun Strowman vs. Mark Henry. Henry failed to hit the World's Strongest Slam and Strowman got the win with his powerslam. Reigns came out and fought with Strowman but Strowman got the upper hand and powerslammed Reigns.

- Backstage, there was a confrontation between Cesaro/Sheamus and Enzo/Big Cass.

- A sit-down interview took place with Samoa Joe and Michael Cole. Joe said that WWE didn't hire him for so long because they were afraid of him hurting people. Joe said if Seth Rollins comes back, he'll put Rollins right back on the shelf. Joe said he isn't like Triple H's other allies and guys like Sami Zayn that are just happy to be in WWE. Joe said he is going to make a statement.

- Sami Zayn vs. Rusev. Zayn won the match with a Helluva kick outta nowhere. After the match, Zayn cut a promo on the stage and took exception to Joe's interview comments with Cole. Joe attacked Zayn from behind and choked him out.

- Tozawa vs. Daivari. Brian Kendrick was on commentary. Tozawa picked up the win with a bridging German suplex and Kendrick stood up and clapped.

- Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had their festival of friendship. Jericho had a big entrance with Las Vegas dancers. Jericho presented a piece of art for Owens and a painting of the two of them. Jericho then introduced a magician of friendship. Owens wasn't impressed so Jericho put the magician on the list. Jericho said he was going to call out Goldberg and said Goldberg would get "it" while the show went to commercial. When RAW returned from the break, Jericho was still doing the "it" pose. Gillberg came out and Owens took him out. Owens was still not amused and Jericho said he had Owens' back at Fastlane. Owens had a present for Jericho. It was a new list but the back of the list said "List of KO" and Jericho's name was on it. Owens then attacked Jericho and destroyed the painting. Owens powerbombed Jericho on the apron and then threw Jericho into the Festival of Friendship monitor.

- Cesaro vs. Enzo. Cesaro won with the uppercut.

- Backstage, Charlotte and Sasha Banks had a confrontation.

- Charlotte vs. Bayley for the Women's Title. Charlotte worked over Bayley's injured neck. Bayley put the Figure 4 on Charlotte and Dana Brooke interfered. Charlotte put on the Figure 8. Sasha Banks came out and used a crutch on Dana and Charlotte while the referee was distracted. Bayley hit the Bayley to Belly to capture the Women's Title.







