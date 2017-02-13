WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Big Match Announced For NXT Tapings
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/13/2017 at 07:40 PM

Triple H announced on Twitter that Shinsuke Nakamura will return to NXT television at the next set of tapings at UCF in Orlando, Florida on February 22nd.

As previously noted, Nakamura was kept off NXT television to sell his injury angle at last month’s Takeover: San Antonio event.

Triple H also announced that Kassius Ohno would be challenging Bobby Roode for NXT Championship at the show.




