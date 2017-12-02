WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 PPV results
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/12/2017 at 07:18 PM

- Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins was the kickoff match. Rawley picked up the win with a tilt-a-whirl powerslam.

- Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James kicked off the main card. Otunga mentioned that Mickie has ring rust after being gone for seven years. Mickie worked over Becky's arm for much of the match. Becky picked up the win with a jackknife rollup pinfall.

- Carmella and James Ellsworth were hanging out in a suite that Ellsworth paid for.

- Apollo Crews and Kalisto vs. Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler attacked Kalisto during Kalisto's entrance. The bell rang with it being Crews vs. Ziggler one-on-one. Kalisto came back out and Crews was able to make a comeback. Crews pinned Ziggler with the spinout powerbomb. Ziggler attacked both guys after the match and used a chair to smash Crews' ankle. Ranallo said "how can anyone defend the actions of Ziggler?" as the crowd chanted "one more time!"

- The Tag Team Turmoil match took place. Rhyno/Slater and Breezango were the first two teams. Rhyno pinned Fandango with the gore. Vaudevillians were the next team. Slater pinned English with a DDT. Usos were the next team. Slater was pinned by a superkick and American Alpha were out next. Gable pinned Jey Uso and the Usos attacked AA afterwards. Ascension were the last team and got several nearfalls on AA. However, AA were able to make a comeback and retained the titles with their grand amplitude finisher.

- Nikki Bella vs. Natalya. Natalya did lot of trash talking. Nikki's mom and brother were watching at ringside. The match ended with a double count-out. The fight continued afterwards and Natalya ran away.

- Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper. Orton came out to his normal music. The match went back and forth but Orton picked up the win with the RKO. The announcers applauded Harper's effort.

- Backstage, the fight continued between Nikki and Natalya.

- Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi for the Women's Title. Alexa threw gum into Naomi's face at the start of the match. Alexa tried to put her feet on the ropes for a victory but the referee caught her. Naomi won the title with the split legged moonsault. After the match, she was interviewed and the crowd chanted "you deserve it" at here.

- The Elimination Chamber match took place. John Cena and AJ Styles started the match. There were some nearfalls before Dean Ambrose came in at #3. Ambrose did a flying elbow to Cena from off the top of the pod. Cena did a double german suplex to both AJ and Ambrose. Bray Wyatt came in next. Wyatt launched AJ into the chamber wall. Baron Corbin entered 5th which made Miz the last entrant. Miz didn't want to get out of his pod. Corbin was looking at Miz and got rolled up by Ambrose to be eliminated. Corbin attacked Ambrose and tossed Ambrose through the pod glass. Corbin hit the End of Days to Ambrose before leaving. Miz took advantage of the situation and pinned Ambrose. Cena pinned Miz with the AA. AJ and Wyatt briefly worked together before turning on each other. Cena kicked out of a Styles Clash and AJ kicked out of an AA. Wyatt pinned Cena with Sister Abigail. Wyatt countered the Phenomenal Forearm with Sister Abigail to win the WWE Title.







Aaron Rift's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 PPV results
  • WWE changed Chamber match participant?
  • Possible Major Spoilers For WWE Chamber PPV
  • Goldberg Working More Dates; Cena Retirement
  • Official WWE Statement On Chavo Sr.'s Death
  • Angle Doing WWE Matches After Induction?
  • Possible NXT Title Plans For WrestleMania Weekend
  • Latest On Erick Rowan's WWE Status
  • Chavo Guerrero Sr. passes away
  • Update On Rumored AJ vs. Shane Match
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]