WWE changed Chamber match participant?

Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/12/2017 at 06:42 PM

Several people have informed me that the official Elimination Chamber t-shirt being sold has Dolph Ziggler featured instead of Dean Ambrose. Whether Ziggler was originally scheduled to be part of the match or Ambrose is being replaced is unclear at this time. Stay tuned to NoDQ.com for live coverage of the show.













