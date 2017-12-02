Possible Major Spoilers For WWE Chamber PPV

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Here are the late "smart money" betting odds for tonight's WWE Elimination Chamber PPV. For the favorites, you would have to bet the "-" symbol amount in order to win $100. For the underdogs, the "+" is the amount you would win if you bet $100.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
Bray Wyatt -7500 vs. John Cena +3500 vs. AJ Styles +5000 vs. Baron Corbin +7500 vs. The Miz +10000 vs. Dean Ambrose +12500

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha -5100 vs. The Usos +2500 vs. Heath Slater & Rhyno +6000 vs. The Ascension +6000 vs. Breezango +7000 vs. The Vaudevillains +9000

Randy Orton -6000 vs Luke Harper +2000

Nikki Bella -420 Natalya +300

WWE Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss +2100 vs Naomi -6300

Becky Lynch -4500 vs Mickie James +1200

Handicap Match
Apollo Crews & Kalisto -2000 vs. Dolph Ziggler +1000

Note: Keep in mind that the betting odds are who will win the match but don't specify how the match will end. For instance, Naomi could be winning the match with Alexa Bliss by DQ or count-out and not be necessarily winning the title.

