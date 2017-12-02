Goldberg Working More Dates; Cena Retirement

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/12/2017 at 12:11 PM

- Goldberg is now being advertised for the February 27th RAW episode, which is the go-home show for the March 5th Fastlane event. He has also been added to the March 6th episode as well.

As previously reported, to help build for their match at WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar will be appearing at all the remaining RAW events until WrestleMania after the upcoming RAW Las Vegas show.

- While speaking to Sky Sports, John Cena mentioned that he’s far from retirement and it won’t be happening anytime soon.

“I am far from retiring, I feel like I am at my physical best. I don’t think it’s any secret to anybody that this is what I love to do the most and I am far from over. [I am so proud that] I am still able to do this after 16 championships and I always say that my greatest match is my next one. A lot of folks in the WWE say that maybe I am past my prime and have lost a step and that creates a giant chip on [my] shoulder. I want to showcase to everyone watching that I am still at my best.”

