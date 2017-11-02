WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Angle Doing WWE Matches After Induction?
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/11/2017 at 10:03 PM

While speaking to Forbes, Kurt Angle mentioned that he wouldn’t be surprised if WWE asked him to do a few matches in the future.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if I do a few more matches somewhere down the line, but they haven’t talked about it so it’s not official. This Hall of Fame thing is just the beginning, so let’s see how it goes and we’ll go from there.”

Angle would then talk about who he’d like to compete, if given the opportunity to compete inside of a ring again for WWE.

“I’ve had my best matches with AJ [Styles] and [Samoa] Joe, so it’d be nice to do it on a bigger platform in the WWE so we’ll see what happens.”

    Latest WWE
