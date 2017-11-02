WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Possible NXT Title Plans For WrestleMania Weekend
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/11/2017

There has been talk of having Kassius Ohno in the title mix at the next NXT Takeover event taking place during WrestleMania week. Right now Bobby Roode holds the title, so Ohno will likely be facing Roode unless the title changes hands between now and then.

Speaking of NXT, the company will be doing a set of tapings at Full Sail on April 5th, extending WrestleMania week by another day. Here is a breakdown of the events:

* March 31st – WWE Hall of fame Ceremony
* April 1st – NXT Takeover: Orlando
* April 2nd – WrestleMania 33
* April 3rd – RAW
* April 4th – SmackDown Live/205 Live
* April 5th – NXT Tapings

