WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Latest On Erick Rowan's WWE Status
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/11/2017 at 05:52 PM



Erick Rowan, who sustained a rotator cuff injury last year, has begun training at the Performance Center to ready for his in-ring return to WWE.

As noted, Rowan was sidelined with the injury while working a WWE Live event back in October. Original prognostics called for Rowan to be out of action for about four months, which would see him returning anytime from now.

With Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton slated to an eventual split for their rumored WrestleMania match, Rowan would fit perfectly as a back-up for Bray.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Angle Doing WWE Matches After Induction?
  • Possible NXT Title Plans For WrestleMania Weekend
  • Latest On Erick Rowan's WWE Status
  • Chavo Guerrero Sr. passes away
  • Update On Rumored AJ vs. Shane Match
  • Foley Wants To See Lesnar vs. Angle
  • Latest On Emmalina's Status For RAW
  • Update On The Rumored Fastlane Card
  • Darren Young Has Successful Surgery
  • Chamber Kickoff Match Revealed; Final PPV Card
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]