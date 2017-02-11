  NoDQ.com > WWE > Chavo Guerrero Sr. passes away

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Chavo Guerrero Sr. passes away
Posted by Aaron Rift on 02/11/2017 at 02:19 PM

Chavo Guerrero Sr., brother of Eddie Guerrero and father of Chavo Guerrero Jr., has passed away according to Chris Jericho. According to his son, Guerrero was diagnosed with liver cancer in early January. Guerrero was 68 years old and had a career that spanned decades. Guerrero was known to younger fans as "Chavo Classic" during his 2004 appearances in WWE.

Here is what Jericho wrote:




Chavo Jr. also posted the following about his father:




Our condolences go out to his family and friends.







