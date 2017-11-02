WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Foley Wants To See Lesnar vs. Angle
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/11/2017 at 10:15 AM

While speaking to Jim Ross on The Ross Report, Mick Foley talked about how he would love to see Kurt Angle wrestle Brock Lesnar in his final WWE match.

Foley explains that there’s an aura around Lesnar. He believes that a lot of people knock the part-time aspect of pro wrestling but noted that Paul Heyman said that it’s the same reason people do not celebrate Christmas ever day as it’s too important.

Foley said that he would love to see Lesnar vs. Angle again and believes that it would be a great match and a fitting exit for Angle if that’s the way he chooses to go out.

Click here for the podcast.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Angle Doing WWE Matches After Induction?
  • Possible NXT Title Plans For WrestleMania Weekend
  • Latest On Erick Rowan's WWE Status
  • Chavo Guerrero Sr. passes away
  • Update On Rumored AJ vs. Shane Match
  • Foley Wants To See Lesnar vs. Angle
  • Latest On Emmalina's Status For RAW
  • Update On The Rumored Fastlane Card
  • Darren Young Has Successful Surgery
  • Chamber Kickoff Match Revealed; Final PPV Card
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]