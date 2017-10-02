Update On The Rumored Fastlane Card

WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/10/2017 at 09:25 PM

As of this writing there are three matches confirmed for the March 5th WWE Fastlane event. Those matches are:

WWE Universal Title Match
Bill Goldberg vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Jack Gallagher vs. Neville

Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns

Two other matches are being discussed for the event. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defending their RAW Tag Team Championship against Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cas is one match being discussed. There has been talk possibly adding The New Day to the mix, which would make it a four-way match for the titles.

Another match that officials has in mind would see Chris Jericho defending his United States Championship title against Sami Zayn with some sort of stipulation.

The announcement of these matches should be made in the next couple of weeks.

