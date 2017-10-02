WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  Darren Young Has Successful Surgery
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/10/2017

Darren Young underwent successful elbow surgery in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday. While he has not posted an update on his status, he seems to be in good spirits. He posted this photo before going into surgery yesterday:



As previously reported, he’s expected to be out of action for about six months.

    Latest WWE
