Chamber Kickoff Match Revealed; Final PPV Card

Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/10/2017 at 01:57 PM

WWE announced the following today:

Mojo Rawley’s heavy hands and explosive power meet the ring expertise of Curt Hawkins on this Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Kickoff.

Rawley and Hawkins have had their share of volatile run-ins, including one recent locker-room showdown that was precipitated by Hawkins mocking Rawley’s friendship with New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Below is the final card for the PPV:

WWE Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE World Title
John Cena vs. Dean Ambrose vs. AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

Tag Team Turmoil match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
American Alpha vs. TBA

SmackDown Womens Championship Match
Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Mojo Rawley vs. Curt Hawkins

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event takes place on February 12th, 2017. As always, we will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the event.

