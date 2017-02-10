WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > Speculation About Eva Marie's WWE Status
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/10/2017 at 12:29 PM

Eva Marie has apparently removed all WWE references from her Twitter bio but still lists herself as a WWE Superstar on her Instagram account. While Eva is still believed to be under WWE contract, she made the following announcement regarding her future outside of WWE:

“The team behind the dream! The very first Natalie Eva Marie Summit Meeting is a wrap! Here today at #WME planning out 2017 with my #Agent, #Manager, and the entire team. Always remember that for every successful person you see in the public eye there is a team behind them keeping the dream on track. When I first began my career I made my “dream” list of who I wanted as my agent and manger, at the time it seemed so far fetched it bordered on impossible. Today those exact people are my team. I can’t fully express how blessed I feel. We are poised to hit the ground running in 2017 and I am beyond excited to bring you all along on this journey with me. Get ready for some ground breaking innovation and a whole bunch of huge projects this year!”

The team behind the dream! The very first Natalie Eva Marie Summit Meeting is a wrap! 😱🙏🙌 Here today at #WME planning out 2017 with my #Agent, #Manager, and the entire team. Always remember that for every successful person you see in the public eye there is a team behind them keeping the dream on track. When I first began my career I made my "dream" list of who I wanted as my agent and manger, at the time it seemed so far fetched it bordered on impossible. Today those exact people are my team. I can't fully express how blessed I feel. We are poised to hit the ground running in 2017 and I am beyond excited to bring you all along on this journey with me. Get ready for some ground breaking innovation and a whole bunch of huge projects this year! #QDSummit #TheGarciaCompanies #AhhhhSnapStormsAtTheHeadOfTheTable 😱 #SkysTheLimit #LetssssGoToWork 👊#ICantBelieveThisIsReal 🤗🙌

A photo posted by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on




RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Darren Young Has Successful Surgery
  • Chamber Kickoff Match Revealed; Final PPV Card
  • Speculation About Eva Marie's WWE Status
  • More On Nikki's Future After WrestleMania
  • More On Paige Possibly Doing MMA
  • WWE Network Series Coming To An End
  • News On WWE Doing Another Draft
  • Update On WWE Doing A UK Show
  • Details On Tony Nese's Injury
  • WWE Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]