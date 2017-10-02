WWE | INDY | VISUAL | POLLS | COLUMNS | DISCUSS | FACEBOOK | YOUTUBE | TWITTER
 
 
 


  NoDQ.com > WWE > More On Paige Possibly Doing MMA
Posted by Steve Carrier on 02/10/2017 at 10:19 AM

As previously reported, Paige mentioned to TMZ that she has been considering a career in Mixed Martial Arts. Apparently this wasn’t Paige talking just for the sake of talking and she is strongly considering the switch from WWE, however she would have to be released first.

The belief is if she does get the release from WWE, she would also have to be cleared medically to start training professionally, which is still months away. F4WOnline noted that Combate Americas wants to have a pay-per-view event before the year ends and one idea would be for Paige to debut on the first pay-per-view show.

As of right now, the current plan is for her to head back to WWE around April or May, but things can always change.

RingSideNews.com - Affiliate of NoDQ







Steve Carrier's Plug
  • NoDQ.com - Online Entertainment

    Latest WWE
  • Click here to discuss this post
  • Darren Young Has Successful Surgery
  • Chamber Kickoff Match Revealed; Final PPV Card
  • Speculation About Eva Marie's WWE Status
  • More On Nikki's Future After WrestleMania
  • More On Paige Possibly Doing MMA
  • WWE Network Series Coming To An End
  • News On WWE Doing Another Draft
  • Update On WWE Doing A UK Show
  • Details On Tony Nese's Injury
  • WWE Fourth-Quarter Financial Results
    		•  


    		 
     
    Thank you for visiting NoDQ.com! We will have live PPV coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 on February 12th starting at 7:00 PM ET. Please spread the word!

    You'll find information on this fan-created website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, The Rock, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, Sheamus, Impact Wrestling, Austin Aries, CM Punk, Bobby Roode, Nakamura, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Jeff Hardy, Hulk Hogan, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn, Dixie Carter, Paul Heyman, Wrestling video games, WWE Divas, Money in the Bank, Hell in a Cell, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!

    Original content Copyright 2017 NoDQ.com Web Publishing. [ Legal Notice | Privacy Policy ]